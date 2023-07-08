The start of Day 3's play in the Ashes 2023 2nd Test has been delayed due to rain interruptions. The covers are still on. With no cricket to watch, the passionate fans at the Headingley have some fun time playing concourse cricket. Meanwhile, a guy dressed like Captain America was also spotted there, placing himself at silly mid-off and comically rising his shield to protect himself.

Fans Play Concourse Cricket At Headingley

Captain America at silly mid off 😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/8G7Qf7TgPE — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 8, 2023

