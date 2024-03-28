Chennai Super Kings has been one the most successful franchises of the Indian Premier League. They have made it to 10 IPL finals and went on to win five championships in 14 seasons. MS Dhoni has been a prominent figure of the franchise, who saw many ups and downs of the team. During the press conference, MS Dhoni narrated a story about how Ravindra Jadeja won games for the team and how much he trusts the all-rounder. But the former CSK skipper went on to mention that cricket is a team game and players need to trust each other in order to achieve success in pressure situations. ‘There’s a New Captain’ MS Dhoni Responds After Anchor Asks Rachin Ravindra About Former CSK Skipper’s Reaction After He Dropped Catch in IPL 2024 Match vs Gujarat Titans (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Narrates Importance of Colleagues and Teammates During a CSK Press Conference

