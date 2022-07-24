The Indian women's cricket team received a warm send-off as they left for Birmingham to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The crowd clapped as members of the Indian women's cricket team, the likes of which included skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and others passed by.

Indian Women's Cricket 🏏 Team off to Birmingham ✈️✈️ for Commonwealth Games 2022 Take a look as India sends them off with lots of support & love at Bengaluru Airport 😇 Come on India, let's bleed blue 💙 #Cheer4India 🇮🇳@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur@NisithPramanik @BCCIWomen @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WnOHfBd5sC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2022

