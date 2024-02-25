Indian spinners bowled well to restrict the English side to 145 runs in the second inning, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets in England’s second inning. But some exceptional fielding from the Indian team also helped bowlers to maintain pressure and take wickets in the match. Dhruv Jurel also had a great day on the field and capped it off with an excellent reflex catch to dismiss James Anderson. The ball hit Anderson’s bat and changed its direction, to which the Jurel reacted quickly and grabbed with his right hand. Watch the video below. Sarfaraz Khan Blows Kiss Towards Fans in Ranchi After Taking Catch To Dismiss Tom Hartley During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Dhruv Jurel’s Brilliant Reflex Catch to Dismiss James Anderson

ICYMI! How good was that grab from Dhruv Jurel 🙌 An excellent day for the #TeamIndia wicketkeeper in Ranchi 👏👏#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/UpwFx8juKt — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)