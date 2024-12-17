Quinton de Kock, one of the most exciting and aggressive wicketkeeper-batter is celebrating his 32nd birthday. Born on December 17, 1992, de Kock featured in 301 internationals for the Proteas and achieved several records, like most dismissals in T20I history, most catches in T20Is, and joint-most dismissals in an ODI amongst others. Fans all over social media platform X have wished the former Test cricketer on his special occasion, he remains active in T20 cricket and will be seen playing for KKR in IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock Sold to KKR for INR 3.60 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

