Quinton de Kock, one of the most exciting and aggressive wicketkeeper-batter is celebrating his 32nd birthday. Born on December 17, 1992, de Kock featured in 301 internationals for the Proteas and achieved several records, like most dismissals in T20I history, most catches in T20Is, and joint-most dismissals in an ODI amongst others. Fans all over social media platform X have wished the former Test cricketer on his special occasion, he remains active in T20 cricket and will be seen playing for KKR in IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock Sold to KKR for INR 3.60 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Happy Birthday Quinton de Kock. No wicketkeeper in history has scored more runs than him in a single World Cup edition, he scored 594 runs in the 2023 WC. Before turning 25, he had already established himself as one of the best white ball players. He scored 3 consecutive… pic.twitter.com/UzVSyPnVxn — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) December 16, 2024

🎉 Happy Birthday, Quinny! 🎂 Wishing the South African superstar, Quinton de Kock, a fantastic day filled with runs, records, and unforgettable moments! 🏏🔥 Your brilliance behind the stumps and with the bat continues to inspire cricket fans worldwide. 🌟#QuintonDeKock pic.twitter.com/BUBRgxb6ic — ScoreWaves (@ScoreWaves) December 16, 2024

Happy Birthday Quinton de kock pic.twitter.com/spenKEFbrE — Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) December 17, 2024

Happy Birthday to the one and only #QuintondeKock! 🎂👏 Keep shining on and off the field! 🏏💥#HappyBirthdayQDK pic.twitter.com/9ip2rDdEF2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2024

