Vinod Kambli, one of the most talked about former cricketers, is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, on January 18, 2025. And on this special day, fans have shared birthday wishes for him. Born in Mumbai on January 18, 1972, Vinod Kambli burst into the limelight when he and Sachin Tendulkar shared a mammoth 664-run partnership during a school cricket match. The left-hander made his international debut in the year 1991 and two years later, played Test cricket for the first time. He scripted a few records in his 17-test career, becoming the fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs being one of them. However, his career took a drastic turn for the worse and did not play for India after 2000. Vinod Kambli Birthday Special: List of Records Held By Ex-Indian Cricket Team Star As He Turns 53.

Happy Birthday Vinod Kambli

Happy 53rd Birthday Vinod Kambli 🇮🇳 ( Hope he recover soon & best wishes for his health) MOM Effort 86 (10 4️⃣s) vs South Africa at Mohali | Hero Cup In India 1993 👇https://t.co/564Z0945Aa — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) January 18, 2025

Fan Shares Video of Vinod Kambli's Knock vs South Africa on His Birthday

Fan's Wish for Vinod Kambli On His Birthday

Another Fan Wishes Vinod Kambli As He Turns 53

'Happy Birthday to Former Indian Batter Vinod Kambli'

Wishing a very happy birthday to former Indian batter Vinod Kambli.#VinodKambli #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/ed0TKFOw5P — Rahim Ahmed (@RahimAh06643063) January 18, 2025

'Have a Good Year Ahead'

Happy birthday vinod kambli ji, have a good year ahead and have a healthy life @vinodkambli349 — subodh Chavan🇮🇳 (@subodhChavan09) January 18, 2025

