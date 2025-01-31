Hardik Pandya struck a magnificent no-look six to get to his half-century in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025, on Friday, January 31. While facing a free hit on the first delivery off the 18th over, the 31-year-old played his no-look shot as he cleared his front leg and thumped the ball down the ground for a maximum. Hardik Pandya was so confident of the outcome of that shot that he did not even bother to watch the ball as it flew over the long-on fence. That six helped the all-rounder complete his half-century off 27 balls. The all-rounder rescued India from a difficult position after the team lost early wickets and stitched an impressive 87-run partnership with Shivam Dube, helping India post a competitive 181/9. Saqib Mahmood Becomes First Player in International Cricket Bowl a Triple-Wicket Maiden in a T20 International, Achieves Historic Feat During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Watch Hardik Pandya's No-Look Six Here:

𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉𝘿 & 𝘿𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀𝙍! 💥#HardikPandya completes a sensational half-century and in some style! 💪🏻👏🏻 📺 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar: https://t.co/Ykec5ZILkh#INDvENGOnJioStar 👉 4th T20I LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! | #KhelAasmani pic.twitter.com/qsjYQi6bi4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 31, 2025

