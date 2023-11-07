On Tuesday, November 7 International Cricket Council (ICC) released the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2023 on their social media. There are three players included in the list namely Hayley Matthews of West Indies, Nahida Akhter of Bangladesh, and Amelia Kerr of New Zealand. Hayley Matthews for match-winning performances with both bat and ball against Australia. Nahida Akhter for her constant menace with the ball and she also produced career-best bowling figures of 5/8 against Pakistan. Amelia Kerr for her Player of the Series performance with both bat and ball against South Africa. Argentina Women's Cricket Team Registers Highest Total in Women’s T20I, Scores 427/1 in 20 Overs Against Chile

Have a Look At the Social Media Post By ICC

Two all-rounders and a young spinner 🌟 The ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2023 have been announced ⬇️https://t.co/BfLlN1eUH6 — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2023

