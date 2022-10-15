Former India cricketer Hemang Badani lashed out at Mitchell Starc for bringing in Deepti Sharma in his warning to run out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end during the Australia vs England 3rd T20I 2022. Starc, while warning Buttler, said, "I'm not Deepti, but I won't do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early." Badani, taking to social media, hit out at the Australian bowler and defended Deepti's actions, stating, "What Deepti did was well within the rules of the game," and added, "you bringing Deepti into this isn’t what the cricket world expects of you."

Hemang Badani Slams Mitchell Starc:

Grow up Starc. That’s really poor from you. What Deepti did was well within the rules of the game. If you only want to warn the non striker and not get him out that’s fine and your decision to make but you bringing Deepti into this isn’t what the cricket world expects of you https://t.co/vb0EyblHB8 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 15, 2022

