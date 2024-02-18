India are firmly in control of proceedings heading into Day 4 of the third Test match against England on Sunday, February 18. Mohammed Siraj led India's bowling effort to knock over England for just 319 runs before Yashasvi Jaiswal stamped his class with a fine century. While Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels will provide live telecast of the day's play, fans can also watch the action live on DD Sports. But the India vs England live telecast on DD Sports will only be available on DD Free Dish and not on the Doordarshan and DD National TV channels. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Third Test Century: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Others Congratulate Indian Opener on His Milestone During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 on DD Sports

