A spirited Afghanistan team takes on an undefeated South Africa in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 27. The SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and it starts at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in India and the SA vs AFG live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil/Telugu and Kannada TV channels. Those who want to watch SA vs AFG live streaming online can do it on the Disney+ Hotstar app (free on mobile devices) and website (subscription needed). Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1? Will South Africa vs Afghanistan Semis Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport?

SA vs AFG Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A heavyweight clash between South Africa & Afghanistan as both teams eye their maiden appearance in a World Cup final! 👀 Unbeaten Proteas OR High-flying Afghans: Who do you think will emerge victorious? 🤔#SemiFinal1 | #SAvAFG | TODAY, 6 AM | #T20WorldCupOnStar pic.twitter.com/5hqt8SxQpp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 26, 2024

