Nathan Lyon (8/64) produced one of his best efforts as he took eight wickets as Australia bowled India out for just 163 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test match at the Holkar Stadium, Indore on Thursday, March 2. The veteran spinner dismissed the likes of openers Rohit Sharma (12), Shubman Gill (5) and also Ravindra Jadeja (7) and KS Bharat (3), among others. However, his biggest wicket was that of Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a good 59-run fighting knock to keep India in the hunt for a good total before a sensational catch by Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith ended his innings. Mitchell Starc and Matthew Kuhnemann took one wicket apiece. Umesh Yadav Completes 100 Test Wickets in India, Uproots Mitchell Starc's Off-Stump (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 2 Stumps

