Despite a difficult start to the game, India managed to post a score of 184/5 in the 3rd T20I against the West Indies. This was mainly down to sensational knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer as the duo stitched a quick-fire 91-run partnership.

Suryakumar Yadav's blazing half-century and a power-packed knock from Venkatesh Iyer help India post a total of 184/5. Can West Indies chase this down? 🤔#INDvWI | 📝 https://t.co/v4n2wgfk91 pic.twitter.com/Hkhpia8cge — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2022

