West Indies have rocked India at the start of the 2nd T20I as the hosts have struck early to give themselves a great chance in the game. Rohit Sharma was dismissed on the match's first ball by Obed McCoy while Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer were quick to follow.

Watch Video Highlights Below

Early tumble of wickets for India, a product of their aggression against the new ball. Can they rebuild? Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/RCdQk12YsM@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/zPNAo0P91d — FanCode (@FanCode) August 1, 2022

