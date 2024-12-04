India U19 cricket team has qualified for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semifinals after their commendable performance against the United Arab Emirates U19 cricket team. UAE U19 opted to bat first and were restricted to 137 runs by India U19 bowling lineup. Yudhajit Guha came up with a three-wicket haul. Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj scalped a couple of wickets each. Karthikeya KP and Ayush Mhatre took one wicket each. India U19 chased down the target in just 16.1 overs. Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi batted well and led India U19 to a 10-wicket win. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India’s Practice Sessions To Be No Longer Open to Fans in Australia After Crowd Chaos at Adelaide.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Highlights from IND U19 vs UAE U19 match

1️⃣3️⃣-year old on a rampage 😎



Vaibhav Suryavanshi is setting the field on 🔥 at Sharjah in #UAEvIND 💪



Cheer for #TeamIndia in the #ACCMensU19AsiaCup, LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/HSz8aiTUiW— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 4, 2024

