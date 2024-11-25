The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has had a sensational start with Jasprit Bumrah and co claiming a massive win by 295 runs in Perth. With this, India obtained a 1-0 lead in the Perth Test and will head into Adelaide with a lot of confidence for the second game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test, which is a pink-ball Test match is set to be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Prior to the IND vs AUS 2nd Test, the India A will take on Prime Minister's XI in a two-day warm-up match and Rohit Sharma, who has joined the Indian cricket team squad is reportedly in line to feature in this contest. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Leads India to Its Biggest Test Win on Australian Soil.

When is IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25?

India takes the lead 1-0 in the series with a thumping victory at Perth! 🏏💥 A truly dominant performance by the boys—what a display of skill, power, and grit! 🙌 📺 #AUSvINDOnStar 👉 2nd Test, FRI, DEC 6 , 8 AM onwards! | #AUSvIND #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/K8qhxbwDto — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 25, 2024

