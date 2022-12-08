Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was recently seen in the airport with his wife Devisha Shetty. After breaking into the team, Surya has emerged as the no.1 ranked T20I batter in the world. His ability to play in all directions of the ground has earned him huge praise. The 32-year-old superstar had a decent T20 World Cup in Australia. Following this, he featured in India's New Zealand tour. BCCI finally gave him some much-needed rest in India vs Bangladesh ODI series. In his absence, the Indian team lost the first two matches by a narrow margin. Surya however is currently enjoying his life with his wife, Devisha. The couple was seen at the airport together. Rohit Sharma’s Heroics in Vain Bangladesh Beat India by Five Runs in Thrilling 2nd ODI 2022, Win Series 2–0.

Suryakumar Spotted With His Wife At The Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

