Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh once again sparked a controversy, this time by mocking the Hindi language. The former Indian cricketer had an interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia where he spoke on a variety of topics, ranging from MS Dhoni and his omission from the Indian national cricket team and how he confronted Kapil Dev after that. However, in the interview, he also ridiculed Hindi, saying that it was a language spoken only by females. When asked about Hindi films, Yograj Singh said, "Hindi film ki baat mat karo, Hindi language aise hai jaise koi aurat bol rahi ho." (Don't talk about Hindi films, Hindi language is such as if a woman is speaking). He further went on to make a caricature of how a man, he thinks will speak in Hindi, sparking outrage. Here's how fans reacted. 'Kiski Baat Kar Rahe Ho, Kaun Hai?', Kapil Dev Reacts After Being Told About Yograj Singh’s Controversial ’Gun’ Remark for Former India Captain (Watch Video).

Yograj Singh Mocks Hindi Language

'Cost is Respect and Reputation'

Yograj Singh's recent comments on Hindi being women's language, blaming women in power for destruction, threatening Kapil Dev with a pistol, etc are a masterclass in how to trend for all the wrong reasons. Controversy seems to be the goal but the cost is respect & reputation — Anu (@NoteAnu_) January 13, 2025

Irony!

“Mujhe toh hindi language aisi lagti hai jaise koi aurat bol rahi ho”- Yograj Singh Meanwhile, notice the irony: he himself spoke Hindi throughout his interaction with Samdish.🤣#Yograjsingh #unfilteredwithsamdish — Vikas Verma🇮🇳 (@CSVikas17) January 13, 2025

'Poor in Taste'

Outright misogynistic, male chauvinistic, and poor in taste. Such remarks reflect a disturbed mindset. While Samdish may have had a good business case, supporting Yograj Singh’s anti-Hindi, anti-women, and mindlessly arrogant statements cannot be justified. pic.twitter.com/ob2dW44Lpg — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) January 13, 2025

'Confusing Farce as Humour'

Hatred for women brews from confusing aggressive toxicity as masculinity, confusing her biological differences as a weakness, and confusing farce as humour #yograj_singh #cheap #misogyny #Hindi #femininity https://t.co/OJGYMlSh9l — Kuhu G (@kuhughosh) January 13, 2025

'Insult to Millions'

Yograj Singh’s comment in interview with Samdish labeling Hindi as ‘the language of women’ is not only misogynistic but also an insult to the millions who speak and cherish the language. Such statements reflect a regressive mindset that undermines both women and the linguistic… pic.twitter.com/WFc8G1F1b6 — Akanksha Mishra (@akaankshamishra) January 12, 2025

