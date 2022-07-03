Jasprit Bumrah made amends almost instant correction to his mistake after having dropped Ben Stokes' catch on Day 3 of the fifth Test on July 3, Sunday. Bumrah first dropped an easy catch to dismiss his English counterpart but then, ended up taking a stunner to send back the left-hander. Stokes played one shot too many and could not make the most of his two reprieves, as he was dismissed for 25.

Watch Video:

.@benstokes38's luck finally runs out 😅 After dropping a regulation catch, 🇮🇳 captain @Jaspritbumrah93 plucks one out of thin air to send his counterpart packing 🤯 Catch all the action on #SonyLIV now! Click here 👉 https://t.co/FinRw3haKE#ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1dfj88zuxq — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)