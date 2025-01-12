India women's national cricket team sensation Jemimah Rodrigues hammered her maiden ODI century. She achieved the glorious milestone during the second ODI match against the Ireland women's national cricket team at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. The right-handed batter smashed 102 runs off 91 balls, including 12 fours. Her knock guided Women in Blue to their highest team total of 370-5 in 50 overs. Earlier in her innings, she became the 11th India batter to complete 1000 runs in women's ODIs. Jemimah Rodrigues Becomes 11th India Batter To Complete 1000 Runs in Women's ODIs, Achieves Milestone During IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025.

Jemimah Rodrigues Slams Her Maiden ODI Century

Top Knock by Jemimah Rodrigues

