West Indies national cricket team recorded a historic win over the Pakistan national cricket team as the side defeated the Men in Green at the Multan Cricket Ground. This was West Indies’ first win on Pakistan soil since 1990. Many WestIndies players starred in the match but notable ones were Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie. Warrican took nine wickets in the match and scored 54 runs while Motie hammered a half-century in first innings and picked up five wickets. Jomel Warrican won the Man of the Match award for his performance. He was also named Player of The Series. West Indies Register First Test Win in Pakistan Since 1990; Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie Shine as Windies Beat Pakistan by 120 Runs in Second Test to Level the Series.

Jomel Warrican Wins Man of the Match Award PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025

The main architect behind the historic win. What a performance from our left arm spinner.#PAKvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/XpDHDBaGj4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 27, 2025

