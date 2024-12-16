Kane Williamson smashed another hundred in his Test cricket career. This takes up his tally to 33 centuries in the red-ball format of cricket. Kane Williamson scored his 20th Test century in New Zealand. Williamson's hundred helped New Zealand to take control in the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Williamson now stands neck to neck with Australia's Steve Smith who also has 33 Test centuries to his name. England are already leading the Test series 2-0 and it will be interesting to see how beneficial Kane Williamson's century will turn out to be. Williamson scored a total of 156 runs and was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. Tim Southee Walks Out For His Final Red-Ball Match With Daughter In His Arms As Wellington Crowd Applauds Star Pacer During NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Video Highlights of Kane Williamson's 33rd Test Century

King Kane brings up his 3️⃣3️⃣rd Test century 👑 A masterclass in precision, patience & perfection as Williamson brings up his 20th Test 💯 on home soil & his 7th at Seddon Park 🔥 Watch #NZvENG 3️⃣rd Test, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/T7TUQ9Vts5 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)