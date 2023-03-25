As the Indian Premier League season approaches nearer, teams are focusing more on their preparations for the upcoming season. Ahead of that, Kolkata Knight Riders play an intra-squad match between the squad members at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 25. The game is currently ongoing with stars like Andre Russell in action too. The live streaming link of the practice game is available below.

KKR Practice Match Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)