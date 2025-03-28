The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been re-scheduled to April 8 from April 6 and will be hosted from 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time, as announced by the BCCI. The change was made following request from Kolkata Police who showed security concerns during Ram Navami as a reason. The authorities from CAB have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday and it has been approved. For clarity, Sunday, April 6, will now be a single-header match day, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Gujarat Titans. IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Clash On April 6 Set to Be Shifted From Eden Gardens to Guwahati Due to Ram Navami.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match at Eden Gardens Rescheduled to April 8

🚨 News 🚨 Match No. 19 of #TATAIPL 2025 between #KKR and #LSG at Eden Gardens, Kolkata has been rescheduled from Sunday, April 6th to Tuesday, April 8th at 3.30 PM IST. Read to know more 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)