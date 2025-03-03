Indian businessman Lalit Modi has joined a popular meme trend of BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla. The Indian Premier League founder shared a hilarious post on his Instagram handle where he recommended Rajeev Shukla to solve the global issue of the Russia vs Ukraine war. The hilarious post included Rajeev Shukla, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is the President of Ukraine. BCCI president Rajeev Shukla is seen everywhere attending functions and many important events. Since then, a meme trend of Shukla's omnipresence has started. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the war that started way back in 2014. Virat Kohli and BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

