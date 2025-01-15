Martin Guptill was a top performer for the New Zealand national cricket team across all three formats. The 38-year-old during his time playing for New Zealand took part in a total of 367 international matches and scored a total of 13,463 runs. He was greatly known for his skills in the limited overs format of cricket. New Zealand Cricket took to social media and shared a video of Martin Guptill celebrating with his kids and wife Laura McGoldrick. Martin Guptill Laments End of International Career Following Retirement From New Zealand Cricket, Says ‘I Had a Lot More To Give’.

Martin Guptill celebrating with family at Eden Park

Signing off on an epic international career! Reflections from Martin Guptill as his international career was celebrated at his favourite ground Eden Park on Saturday 🏏 #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/J0PUl8wkts— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 15, 2025

