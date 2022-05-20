Matthew Wade reacted angrily after being dismissed during Gujarat Titans' clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Wade was adjudged lbw despite the ball taking a deflection. The Ultra-Edge did not show any spike on the ball and the umpires decided to stick to the on-field decision. Following this, Wade was seen angrily throwing his helmet and bashing his bat in the dressing room.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)