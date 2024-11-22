India have managed to make a comeback in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 picking four quick Australian wickets after which Mohammed Siraj with his tail up had a heated exchange with Marnus Labuschagne after the batter pushed the ball away from the bowlers reach. Siraj went to pick up the ball after the ball hit the Head's pad and rolled on the pitch. Head thwarted the ball away from Siraj's reach, where the bowler had a discussion with the batter, who stood outside his crease. 'Lele Lele' Virat Kohli Tells Jasprit Bumrah To Opt For DRS, Turns Out Successful One As Nathan McSweeney is Adjudged LBW During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024-25 (Watch Video)

Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne's Heated Exchange

A heated argument between Indian pacer DSP Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne #INDvsAUS #BGT2024 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qGW9HRdszp — Parikshit Raj (@parikshitraj15) November 22, 2024

