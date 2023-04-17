MS Dhoni has been in good form this season and in the little time he has spent at the crease, he has enthralled the audience with some massive hits. The Chennai Super Kings captain was in an aggressive batting mood when he took on the bowling during a training session prior to his side's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni sent the ball flying to all parts of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a sight that would make every CSK fan feel good ahead of the southern derby in IPL 2023. IPL shared the video on their social media, writing, "BRB, Busy Grooving to @msdhoni's Mighty Hits." Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat CSK in IPL 2023 Match 24.

Watch MS Dhoni's 'Mighty Hits' in CSK Training Ahead of RCB Showdown in IPL 2023

Sound 🔛 BRB, busy grooving to @msdhoni's mighty hits 🎶🎶 Are we going to see more of this later tonight at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru? 😉#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/notIqcHEQx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

