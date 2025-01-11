Mukesh Choudhary delivered a magnificent out-swinger to castle Prabhsimran Singh during the Maharashtra vs Punjab quarterfinal match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. This happened in the fourth over of the second innings when Prabhsimran Singh attempted a drive but missed the delivery altogether as it swung away and uprooted the off-stump. The right-hander had scored 14 runs off 16 deliveries before this ball, hitting two fours. Earlier, Maharashtra batted first in the quarterfinal against Punjab and scored 275/6 with Arshin Kulkarni hitting 107 on his List A debut. Ayush Mhatre Becomes Youngest to Score 150 in List-A Cricket, Breaks Fellow Mumbai Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's World Record During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Mukesh Choudhary Castles Prabhsimran Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)