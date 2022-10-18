The Netherlands took a step closer to securing a Super 12 berth at the T20 World Cup 2022 following their five-wicket win over Namibia in Group A. This victory saw them move to the top of their classification. Bas de Leede was the star with the ball.

Netherlands clinch yet another last-over thriller and go on top of Group A in First Round 👏 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/P8VXjFvCXX Head to our app and website to follow #T20WorldCup action 👉 https://t.co/wGiqb2epBe pic.twitter.com/RizWq7BEUA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2022

