After getting beaten in the first ODI, New Zealand beat Pakistan in consecutive ODIs, this time in Karachi by two wickets and seals the series 2-1. After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 280 runs. Although Babar Azam failed to score runs, Fakhar Zaman (101) stormed to a hundred supported well by Mohammad Rizwan (77). They had a strong finish thanks to an impactful innings by Agha Salman at the end (45). Tim Southee (3/56) was the star of the New Zealand bowling. New Zealand got off to a slow but steady start with two out of top three cruising to half-centuries. But the visitors got in trouble against the disciplined bowling of Pakistan as they crumbled to 181/5 at one moment but then Glen Philips played a brilliant knock (63) to take New Zealand to their maiden ODI series win in Pakistan.

New Zealand Win Maiden ODI Series Victory in Pakistan

This is the first ODI series win for New Zealand in Pakistan (>1 match). 1984 - Lost 1-3 1990 - Lost 0-3 1996 - Lost 1-2 2002 - Lost 0-3 2003 - Lost 0-5 2023 - WON 2-1#PAKvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)