Nicholas Pooran was named captain of the Lucknow Super Giants in their match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 on March 30. The West Indies star has stepped in for Rahul, who has been named as an Impact Player in this match. Rahul for the record, has been returning from an injury and Pooran said they would want to ease him into the team. Rahul had led Lucknow Super Giants in their first match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. Lucknow Super Giants Name Matt Henry As Replacement for David Willey For Remainder of IPL 2024.

Nicholas Pooran Captains LSG in IPL 2024 Match Against PBKS

Ni(C)holas Pooran opts to bat in our first home game 💙 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2024

