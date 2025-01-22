The divorce rumours of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are all over the internet. The rumours are not slowing down as there is no clarity from the side of either Yuzvendra Chahal or Dhanashree. Chahal took to his official Instagram handle where he posted multiple pictures of himself and captioned the post, "Real love is rare. Hi, my name is Rare." Chahal and Dhanashree posted stories on their Instagram a few days ago where they stated they are neither accepting nor denying the rumours going on. Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia Among Marquee Players To Feature in Shani's Trophy 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Quirky Instagram Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)