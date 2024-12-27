During the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, Rohit Sharma fell prey to Pat Cummins. The ball went high in the air after Rohit Sharma mistimed his shot on Pat Cummins' delivery and India national cricket team lost their first wicket early. These types of situations put pressure on a team. Rohit Sharma could've avoided playing that shot but instead, he was dismissed for just three runs. This is an important Test match for both India and Australia as it will play a big role in setting them up for the WTC 2023-25 final standings. Fans took to social media and shared their reactions in the form of funny memes after Indian captain Rohit Sharma departed cheaply. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Pat Cummins Dismiss Indian Cricket Team Captain During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

'Rohit Sharma has seen the best & worst of 2024'

Rohit Sharma has seen the best & worst of 2024 — Priyajit 2.O (@Rohitswarrior1) December 27, 2024

'Beta Tumse Na Ho Payega'

'Rohit Sharma leading with the example'

Rohit Sharma leading with the example. Getting out in a rubbish way. Poor batting h along with poor captaincy. — Chintan Gohil (@Chintan403) December 27, 2024

'Rohit Sharma should retire'

Rohit Sharma should retire — अरविंद 🧡 (@Rwind_13) December 27, 2024

'Na captaincy hori hai na run ban rahe'

Na captaincy hori hai na run ban rahe hai its all over for Rohit Sharma in Test Cricket . #AUSvsIND — tishaaa (@96_tishaa) December 27, 2024

