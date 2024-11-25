Krunal Pandya will be in action alongside Virat Kohli as the star all-rounder has been bought by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL 2025 mega auction. This makes their middle batting order and bowling unit strong with the inclusion of Indian all-rounder. Bengaluru sealed the deal for Krunal Pandya for INR 5.75 crore. Having played for multiple IPL teams this will be a new start for the all-rounder. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Ryan Rickelton Joins Mumbai Indians for INR 1 Crore; Shai Hope Remains Unsold.

Krunal Pandya in IPL 2025

