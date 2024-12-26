Sam Konstas is some talent and he showed why he was so highly rated with a sensational half-century on Test debut during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. The 19-year-old hit a half-century and en route to the three-figure mark, broke a Jasprit Bumrah streak that the pacer had held since 2021. The right-hander struck Bumrah for a six on the second ball of the seventh over and it was the first maximum that the Indian pacer conceded in Tests since Cameron Green's hit at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2021. 19-Year-Old Sam Konstas Reverse Scoops Jasprit Bumrah for A Six on Debut During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at MCG (Watch Video).

Sam Konstas Hits Jasprit Bumrah for a Six in Test Cricket After 4,483 Balls in Tests

4,483 deliveries between being hit for six. — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) December 26, 2024

