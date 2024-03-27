Young Sameer Rizvi's family was absolutely delighted after he played an explosive knock in his debut IPL innings during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match. The UP youngster, signed by the five-time IPL champions for a sum of Rs 8.40 crore, came out all guns blazing and struck the first two balls he faced for sixes, off Rashid Khan's bowling. A video of his family members watching his innings went viral on the internet and they were absolutely elated as Rizvi cleared the fence. They also revealed that he had promised to hit his first ball for a six. The 20-year-old remained unbeaten on 14 off six balls and helped CSK post 206/6, a match the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side won. Sameer Rizvi Smashes Rashid Khan for Two Sixes in One Over In His Debut Innings During CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Sameer Rizvi's Family Watches His Blazing Knock in IPL 2024

