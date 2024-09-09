Saurabh Netravalkar, the fast bowler for the USA National Cricket Team took to social media and wished his fans on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. Saurabh Netravalkar shared a video of himself singing a hymn. Saurabh captioned the post as, "Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Positive vibes to everyone!" The USA cricket team will next be in action when they take on Namibia in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match. Paris Paralympics 2024 Silver Medallist Suhas Yathiraj Visits Ekana Cricket Stadium, Presents Player of the Match Award to Karan Sharma After Kashi Rudras vs Noida Kings UP T20 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Saurabh Netravalkar Wishes Fans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)