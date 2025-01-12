Shreyas Iyer has been named the new captain of the Punjab Kings franchise for IPL 2025. The right-hander led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title and was one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2025 mega auction that took place last year where Punjab Kings, under new management, signed the Mumbai star for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore. Shreyas Iyer will also be reuniting with Ricky Ponting, who was the head coach of Delhi Capitals when he was part of the franchise. Upon being appointed Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer said, "I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title." MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer in Focus as IPL 2025 Promises Another Exhilarating Season.
Punjab Kings Name Shreyas Iyer as New Captain Ahead of IPL 2025
𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺! 💫#CaptainShreyas #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/jCYtx4bbVH
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 12, 2025
Shreyas Iyer Reacts Upon Being Named Punjab Kings Captain
𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐲𝐞𝐫 ➡️ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞! ©️♥️#CaptainShreyas #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/EFxxWYc44b
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 12, 2025
