Shreyas Iyer has been named the new captain of the Punjab Kings franchise for IPL 2025. The right-hander led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title and was one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2025 mega auction that took place last year where Punjab Kings, under new management, signed the Mumbai star for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore. Shreyas Iyer will also be reuniting with Ricky Ponting, who was the head coach of Delhi Capitals when he was part of the franchise. Upon being appointed Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer said, "I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title." MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer in Focus as IPL 2025 Promises Another Exhilarating Season.

Punjab Kings Name Shreyas Iyer as New Captain Ahead of IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer Reacts Upon Being Named Punjab Kings Captain

