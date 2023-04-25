Shubman Gill hit his third half-century in IPL 2023 during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match on Tuesday, April 25. The young batter took 30 balls to get to this mark. He hit six stylish fours and one huge six in this knock. Gill had started the tournament well but could not get a good score in the last few games. This was also his 17th fifty in the IPL. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Fans React As Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Shubman Gill During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Shubman Gill Scores Fifty

