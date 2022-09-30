Indian Women's cricket team player Smriti Mandhana shared a beautiful post on her Instagram handle to wish his brother Shravan Mandhana on his birthday on September 30, 2022. The Indian star wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday bhaiyuuuu. Seeing you taking over the role of becoming a dad is so overwhelming. Never thought i will get to see this side of you. You have always been there for me through my ups and down and i am so grateful to have you in my life and I hope you have an amazing year ahead," in the caption of the post.

Smriti Mandhana Wishes Brother Shravan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)