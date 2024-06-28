Former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacted on Virat Kohli's poor form entering the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa. Ganguly said to the journalists, 'Don't even talk about Virat Kohli'. Ganguly admitted that Virat is a once in a lifetime cricketer and it sometimes happens that three or four games goes bad. Ganguly also revealed that he will have his fingers crossed for Kohli in the final. IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Rahul Dravid Reflects On His Coaching Journey With Team India Ahead of His Last Day At the Helm For the Men in Blue (Watch Video).

Sourav Ganguly Speaks in Support of Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

