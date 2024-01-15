An old video of Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa is going viral in which a taxi driver fails to recognise them. The video is from the year 2016. In the video Maxwell and Zampa can be seen asking the taxi driver- "do you watch cricket?", to which the driver replies- "yes cricket is my favourite game." At the end of the video, Maxwell does reveal to the taxi driver that he plays for Australia and everyone ends up in a laughter. Ricky Ponting Correctly Predicts Nathan Coulter-Nile's Delivery to Dismiss Nikhil Chaudhary During Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here

This is hilarious. Taxi driver fails to recognise Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa despite being a cricket fan 😂👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/YOu4k1VmGw — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 15, 2024

