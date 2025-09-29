In a major development, the India National Cricket Team refused to receive the Asia Cup 2025 winners' trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is a Pakistan minister and the chairman of the ACC (Asian Cricket Council). The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final finished quite a while ago with the Men in Blue beating Pakistan in an absolute thriller to win a record-extending ninth title and the post-match presentation was unusually delayed. A day ago, the ACC announced that its president Mohsin Naqvi will present the winners' trophy and as reported by news agency PTI, the Indian players have refused to take the title from him amid strained relations between the two nations. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

India Refuse to Accept Asia Cup 2025 Trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Indian team refuses to accept Asia Cup winners' trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC head Mohsin Naqvi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

