Todd Murphy became the fourth Australian off-spinner to take a five-wicket haul on debut, with the youngster achieving this feat on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2023. The debutant got the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and KS Bharat in the innings to get to what was also his first hat-trick in first-class cricket. He joins the likes of Pete Taylor, Jason Krejza and teammate Nathan Lyon in the list of off-spinners take a fifer on Test debut. Who is Todd Murphy? Quick Facts You Need To Know About the Debutant Australian Spinner.

Todd Murphy Takes Five-Wicket Haul

Five wickets on Test debut, what a moment for Todd Murphy. Incredible! #vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/xLe10MPNFh — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) February 10, 2023

