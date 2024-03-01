Gujarat Giants better their batting performance from the first two games and post a target of 143 in front of UP Warriorz to chase. After put in to bat first, Gujarat Giants had a steady start through Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt but some quick wickets meant they lost momentum in the middle overs. Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner stitched a partnership to take them to 142/5 despite a collapse in the end overs. Gardner was the star of the batting lineup with a quickfire 30 while Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets for UP Warriorz. WPL 2024: Shafali Verma Reveals ‘Slight Adjustment in Mindset' As Key Factor Behind Consecutive Half-Centuries For Delhi Capitals.

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

