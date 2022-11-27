Ben Stokes-led England national cricket team landed in Pakistan on Sunday amid much excitement from the cricket fans. The two sides will lock horns in the three-match Test series beginning on December 1. The opening Pakistan vs England Test will be played from December 1 to 5 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the video shared by the official Twitter handle of England cricket has gone viral. They captioned it as, “Touchdown in Pakistan for our Men’s Test squad!” The clip showed English captain Ben Stokes and other cricketers Joe Root and James Anderson arriving in Islamabad. Enthusiastic fans welcomed the visiting captain in style by sharing happy messages like ‘Welcome Ben Stokes.’

England will be playing a Test series after a gap of 17 years. They last played in 2005 where the visitors lost to the home side 0-2

