After losing the first Test by 295 runs, the host Australia bounced back brilliantly in the second Test against Team India in Adelaide. The host secured a comprehensive one-sided 10-wicket win over the Asian Giants. Travis Head was awarded the Player of the Match for his 140-run knock in the first innings. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is 1-1. The third Test between India and Australia will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will start at 5:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 14. The last time India and Australia played in The Gabba was during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, which the visitors won by three wickets. Australia Win by 10 Wickets to Level Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series; Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Shine to Hand India Devastating Loss in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

When is IND vs AUS 3rdTest 2024 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25?

🇦🇺 1 - 1 🇮🇳 The #ToughestRivalry is heating up! With the series level, all eyes now turn to the Gabba! 😮‍💨#AUSvINDOnStar 3rd Test 👉 SAT, 14th DEC, 5:20 AM onwards! #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/jEaD36rvUi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 8, 2024

