Regarded as one of the safest pair of hands behind the stumps during her playing days, former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin dropped an absolute dolly on the sidelines of the Women's Big Bash League 2024-25 clash between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. Martin, who was standing on the boundary line doing her commentary-stint, managed to drop a simple catch, that Renedage batter Prestwidge presented on the first ball of the 18th over, leaving commentators laughing on air. Highest Run-Chase in WBBL History: List Of Highest-Run Chases In Women's Big Bash League After Melbourne Renegades Make 186 In 17.1 Overs Against Adelaide Strikers in 2024 Edition.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Katey Martin Drops A Dolly

PUT IT DOWN!@kmarty01 was right there, but she couldn't take a catch at the MCG 🤣 #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/etjMmZA8oj — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 15, 2024

